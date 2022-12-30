WWE Live Event Results: Former women's champion attacks Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, top RAW star possibly suffers injury (Hershey, 12/29)

The WWE RAW roster stopped over in Hershey, Pennsylvania, for one of the two house shows on December 29. The event emanated from the Giant Center arena and featured top stars from the red brand.

The show kicked off with a RAW Women's Championship match that saw Bianca Belair defend her coveted title against Becky Lynch. However, Bayley came out to attack the two women, resulting in the match ending in DQ.

Next up was a mixed tag team match where The O.C., Sans Luke Gallows, took on Judgment Day. The villainous faction was without their latest addition, Dominik Mysterio.

The Phenomenal One possibly suffered a leg/ankle injury midway through the match and had to be helped out to the back.

The event also featured a Miz TV segment where Dexter Lumis joined The A-Lister. The segment led to a match between the two, which ended in DQ.

It was later turned into a tag team match with Johnny Gargano joining forces with Lumis while Baron Corbin joined The Miz. The babyfaces stood tall in the end.

Elsewhere on the show, The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy in the second tag team match of the night. Bobby Lashley also secured a victory over former rival Omos.

The show was headlined by Seth Rollins, who faced off against Austin Theory for the United States Championship in a Steel Cage match. Theory was able to retain his title to close the show.

Complete WWE Live Event results

Here are the complete WWE Holiday Tour live event results from Hershey, Pennsylvania, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch: Match Goes to a No Contest due to interference from Bayley The O.C.: AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley): AJ Styles suffers a lower leg/ankle injury in mid-match and is taken to the back. Dexter Lumis def. The Miz via DQ. Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano def. The Miz and Baron Corbin The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) Bobby Lashley def. Omos Cage Match: WWE United States Title: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

Did you attend the show in Hershey? What was your highlight of the night? Sound off in the comments below.

