WWE live event results: Jey Uso saves Roman Reigns' fierce rival, Female star hits Dominik Mysterio (Cologne, Germany, 10/26)

WWE's ongoing tour of Europe continued as the RAW roster stopped over in Cologne, Germany for a house show on Thursday, October 26. The event was stacked with multiple title matches and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

The evening kicked off with the NXT North American Championship match as Dominik Mysterio defended his coveted title against Sami Zayn. However, the match ended in DQ after an interference from JD McDonagh.

Jey Uso came out to make the save for his former stablemate. The duo then defeated Dirty Dom and McDonagh in a tag team match.

Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women's World Championship. While the latter was unable to come out on top, she managed to rile up Mami by going after Dominik who was present at ringside.

Also in action were Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci who defeated Chad Gable and Otis. Gunther also secured a victory over Bronson Reed. All three Imperium stars received huge ovations from the live crowd.

Cody Rhodes, who was recently injured by The Judgment Day on RAW, also competed at the show. Despite the setback, the American Nightmare was able to pull off a victory over The Miz. Rhodes also addressed the crowd after the match.

Speaking of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor and Damian Priest were also in action as they defended their WWE Tag Team Championships against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The heel duo managed to come out on top.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight. The Visionary was able to hold on to his gold to end the action-packed evening.

Complete WWE live event results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Cologne, Germany, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

NXT North American Title Match – Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio (c) via DQ

Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio (c) via DQ Sami Zayn & Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Raquel Rodriguez Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Bronson Reed

Gunther (c) retains over Bronson Reed Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match – The Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (c) retain over The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (c) retain over The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) World Heavyweight Title – Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

