WWE Live Event Results: Charlotte Flair takes on former rival; top star suffers a horrific botch (Newcastle, 4/28)

WWE kickstarted the 2022 European Spring Tour at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. The event was stacked with top stars from RAW and SmackDown and featured multiple title matches.

The show was headlined by European star Drew McIntyre, who took on Bobby Lashley in the main event. However, things did not go according to plan for the former WWE Champions as The All Mighty took a scary fall due to the top rope snapping.

The duo was seemingly preparing for the claymore as Lashley attempted to hit the ropes when the top rope snapped, and the All Mighty fell headfirst onto the floor.

However, The Terminator was able to finish the match and leave the arena after being attended by ringside officials.

The event also featured a couple of title matches in which Ricochet defended his Intercontinental Championship against Butch while Charlotte Flair defended her coveted SmackDown Women's Title against Sasha Banks.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro were also in action as they took on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match. Both teams will collide in a title unification match at WrestleMania: Backlash.

randyfan4ever @randyfan4ever_



@RandyOrton



: Credit To Respective Owners #WWENewCastle : RK-BRO VS The Usos Match Hlts.: Credit To Respective Owners #WWENewCastle : RK-BRO VS The Usos Match Hlts. @RandyOrton🎥: Credit To Respective Owners https://t.co/GfV4VqpAZW

Former NXT UK Champion Gunther was also in action. The Ring General recently made his SmackDown debut and is undefeated on the main roster. He took on Sami Zayn in a singles match.

Zayn also tried to interfere in the main event between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley but was fended off by the Scottish Warrior.

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Newcastle, England

Here are the full results of the live event, courtesy of Wrestlinginc.com:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sheamus

Aliyah defeated Shotzi

Gunther defeated Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi defeated Natalya

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

Intercontinental Champion Ricochet retained over Butch

Sasha Banks defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair by DQ. Flair retained the title

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley

That's all from WWE Live Event from Newcastle, England. Let us know your thoughts on the match card by sounding off in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy