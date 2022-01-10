WWE Live Event Results: Roman Reigns returns to in-ring action, Seth Rollins in an interesting tag team match (Boston – 1/10)

Roman Reigns returned to compete inside the ring at a recent WWE Live event in Boston.

As reported by WrestlingInc, The Universal Champion teamed up with The Usos to take on Big E and The Viking Raiders in the main event. The Bloodline picked up a victory over their opponents to further their dominance.

Seth Rollins, who appeared on SmackDown last week to tease a potential title feud with Reigns, also competed at the Live Event. He teamed up with Dolph Ziggler to take on Bobby Lashley and United States Champion Damian Priest. However, The Architect couldn't pick up a victory on the show.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defended her title against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan. It's worth noting that Morgan, Belair, and Doudrop are scheduled to compete in a triple threat for a championship opportunity on RAW this week.

Another successful title defense saw Charlotte Flair beat Naomi in the SmackDown Women's Championship match. Both superstars locked horns last Friday, which saw The Queen emerge victorious after repeated interferences from Sonya Deville.

Other SmackDown superstars like Xia Li, Natalya, Rick Boogs, and Sheamus were also scheduled to compete at the Live Event. From RAW, we saw Riddle vs. Austin Theory in a singles match.

Complete results of WWE Live Event, Boston (01/10/2022)

Xia Li defeated Natalya in a singles match. The two superstars have been feuding on SmackDown since Li's debut on the blue brand. Li found her first challenge in Natalya, who believes she deserves more respect.

Sheamus faced Rick Boogs in a singles match and emerged victorious. Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest faced off against Seth Rollins & Dolph Ziggler. The All-Mighty and Priest picked up a statement victory.

One-half of the RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated Austin Theory in a singles match. It's worth noting that RK-Bro will defend their tag team titles against The Alpha Academy on RAW tonight.

The only two title matches at the WWE Live Event saw Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defend their respective women's championships.

Also Read Article Continues below

The show closed with Roman Reigns and The Usos reigning supreme over Big E and Viking Raiders. Erik and Ivar may be next in line to get a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships after New Day lost two title bouts.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Abhinav Singh