WWE live event results: Solo Sikoa fails again, Drew McIntyre displays shocking behavior, huge title rematch (Glasgow, 10/31)

WWE's ongoing tour of the United Kingdom ended last night with a house show in Glasgow, Scotland. Other than many prominent SmackDown stars, local hero Drew McIntyre was also in the arena for an action-packed evening.

The event started with a tag team match as Ridge Holland and Butch took on The Street Profits. However, the contest ended in DQ after interference from Bobby Lashley.

Drew McIntyre then came to make the save, which can be shocking for many as the Scottish Warrior has shown a different side of himself over the last few weeks and is more selfish. He did not disappoint his fans, helping his team secure a victory in the six-man tag team match that was set up later.

Elsewhere on the card, Shotzi defeated Bayley in a singles match. The Role Model had incredible support from the local fans but failed to come out on top. Karrion Kross also was on the losing end of his match against Santos Escobar.

Escobar's stablemates Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, however, failed to win their match against Pretty Deadly.

IYO SKY also defended her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in a rematch from SmackDown. The result was no different this time, as the Genius of the Sky once again came out on top.

The show also featured a non-wrestling segment as Grayson Waller hosted his talk show. However, the Aussie Icon was immediately attacked by LA Knight, who laid out the former before his Street Fight against Solo Sikoa.

The Megastar also defeated Sikoa in the main event, after which he had a strong message for Roman Reigns.

Complete WWE live event results

Here are the complete live event results of the live event in Glasgow, Scotland, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

The Brawling Brutes def. The Street Profits via DQ The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre def. The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley Shotzi def. Bayley Santos Escobar def. Karrion Kross IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women's Championship Pretty Deadly def. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro Main Event: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight

What did you think of the WWE Glasgow card? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

