WWE Live Event Results: Top star tries to emulate Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan continues her descent into darkness, tensions rise within The Bloodline (Glasgow, 10/30)

The WWE SmackDown roster traveled over to Glasgow, Scotland for its weekly Sunday Stunner live event. The show was live from the OVO Hydro arena and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The Brawling Brutes and Imperium continued their feud as the event started with a tag team match between the two teams. While Sheamus was not available as he recently tied the knot with his fiance, Butch and Ridge Holland managed to pick up the victory over Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Next up was a singles match between Sonya Deville and Shotzi. The former WWE official also delivered a heel promo before the match, stating that she thought she was in Edinburgh.

Elsewhere on the show, Karrion Kross defeated Ricochet in a short match. The Herald of Doomsday went on to call out hometown hero Drew McIntyre. However, Drew wasn't present due to Sheamus' wedding.

Liv Morgan continued to showcase her 'extreme' side as she defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion picked up the victory after hitting a Senton on Natalya.

Also in action was Gunther, who successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. The showdown between the two was deemed the best match of the night, with Nakamura getting a huge ovation from the crowd. Hit Row also picked up a victory over Maximum Male Models.

The event was headlined by The Bloodline as The Usos and Sami Zayn took on Braun Strowman and The New Day. The animosity between Jey and Sami continued at the event despite warnings from Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

In the end, Sami Zayn tried to take Braun Strowman down by using Reigns' signature moves. However, the Monster of Monsters was able to counter the spear into a powerslam to end the action-packed night.

Complete WWE live event results from Glasgow, Scotland

Here are the complete WWE live event results, courtesy of PWInsider:

Brawling Brutes def. Imperium Shotzi def. Sonya Deville Karrion Kross def. Ricochet Liv Morgan def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura Braun Strowman and The New Day def. The Bloodline

