WWE locker room's reaction to TKO potentially replacing Triple H with a new CCO predicted by ex-employee

Several top executives have been let go from WWE since TKO took over the Stamford-based company. A former employee recently predicted the locker room's reaction to TKO potentially replacing Chief Content Officer Triple H.

The former employee in question is none other than Tommy Carlucci. The man who spent over 30 years in the Stamford-based company recently discussed Triple H's future with his co-host, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman, on the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast. They addressed the possibility of TKO ending The Game's WWE tenure.

Carlucci claimed the locker room would not be happy if Triple H was replaced by a "Dana White type guy":

"I think they know he's in with all the boys. And boy, if there was ever a rumbling where Triple H got let go and they brought somebody like Dana White type guy, the boys would sh*t all over it," he said. [24:12 - 24:23]

Tommy Carlucci predicted that a top WWE executive could replace Triple H

During the same episode of the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Tommy Carlucci and Jonathan Coachman discussed potential replacements for Triple H if TKO let The Game go.

While Coachman suggested Shawn Michaels as a potential successor to Triple H, his co-host predicted that Bruce Prichard would be the one to lead Creative after the 14-time World Champion. The 61-year-old veteran is currently the Executive Director of SmackDown and RAW:

"I would say Bruce Prichard. Now, if you're talking about a TKO guy, I don't know. I would think Bruce, because Bruce had TV production behind him. he knows all the boys, he negotiates contracts I'm sure. I think he's probably Triple H's right-hand man. If Triple H stepped down, no doubt in my mind Nick Khan would appoint Bruce Prichard," he said.

WWE has broken several records since Triple H's ascension to power. Hence, it does not seem likely that the 55-year-old will leave the Stamford-based company soon.

