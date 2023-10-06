"WWE would lowball talents" former champion talks about WWE's monopoly in the pre AEW period.

A former WWE Superstar recently revealed how the Stamford-based company treated their talents before AEW came along. He accused the wrestling promotion of having a monopoly on basically everything.

The name in question is former Intercontinental Champion Ryback. He has had his fair share of problems with the wrestling promotion and some superstars over the years. Since he departed from the company, The Big Guy has made several revelations about the company.

In his recent video on RybackTV, the former superstar talked about how the company had a monopoly before the existence of AEW. According to Ryback, the company used to entice talents into signing contract deals using Championship titles. He further said that many superstars signed contracts with the promotion far below their value:

"Just to let you guys in on kind of a little secret that WWE does. And this works on a lot of talents actually. You hear about this online and [on]different things, this is one of the true things that they used the championships to try to entice to kind of sign off their lives and sign new deals. And like they're going to be rewarded with a push with this. And this was exactly what the WWE was doing," he said. [0:47-1:11]

The Human Wrecking Ball further added:

"This was also during the period, this was pre-AEW. And with this, and I know from talking to all other talent, with this,WWE though, would lowball talents because they had such a monopoly on everything. And they would try to strongarm the talents into signing contracts that were far below their value."[1:12-1:30]

You can watch the entire video below.

Ryback once took shots at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hall of Famer Goldberg is known for manhandling his opponents. In his recent run with the company, he did the same with various big names. However, The Big Guy didn't hesitate to take shots at the former Universal Champion.

During The Ryback Show, The Human Wrecking Ball stated that he had tried to set up a match with Goldberg several times. But he feels that the former World Champion might be afraid of him:

“There is a good possibility that Goldberg is scared of me and does not want to face an opponent of my size or stature for his last match. That is a very realistic possibility,” Ryback said.

