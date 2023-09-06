WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been known for his ultimate strength and vicious finishing maneuvers on his opponents.

The former two-time Universal Champion has crushed the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Bobby Lashley, and others when he was a part of the Stamford-based company. However, the former WWE Superstar Ryback claimed the 56-year-old is scared of him.

Ryback is on a long hiatus from wrestling due to an injury, but fans are excited to see him back in the ring. With the Hall of Famer being a free agent after his exit from World Wrestling Entertainment, the 41-year-old star seemingly wants to lock horns with the former WCW star for a match.

Regardless of whether the two men would ever face each other, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion took a massive shot at Da Man, trying to get his attention.

While speaking on The Ryback Show, the star stated that he has tried to set up a match with Goldberg several times. But as per the 41-year-old, there's a possibility that the former Universal Champion is afraid of him, which is why the bout never happened.

“There is a good possibility that Goldberg is scared of me and does not want to face an opponent of my size or stature for his last match. That is a very realistic possibility,” Ryback said. [H/T - Ringside News]

EC3 wants to defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

Former WWE star EC3 recently expressed his desire to meet the 56-year-old legend and defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against him.

Since the 40-year-old performer ended Tyrus' 10-month-long title reign, it has opened doors to new rivalries. EC3, while speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, shared that he would love to meet Goldberg for a title match since he is a free agent.

"I would love to see Big Bill challenge me. I would love to see him come to the ring wearing the black and white gear he had with the WWF run. I love like to see him throw some air punches and one giant crescent kick... I would like to move out of the way of a Spear and then hit him with my finisher and defeat him," said EC3.

Only time will tell if the former two-time Universal Champion will return to the ring to face either Ryback or EC3.

