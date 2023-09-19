WWE made a blunder with the timing of The Rock's return, according to former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company made a mistake with The Rock's return last week on SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull made a surprise appearance on the September 15 episode of SmackDown in Denver, Colorado. However, this came on the same day as the company announced a round of layoffs, releasing about 100 employees after its merger with UFC.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned the amount of money WWE paid Rocky for the appearance. He claimed they could have paid those 100 employees for a year with the funds they spent on the Hollywood megastar.

"You know what was really sad that nobody brought up? When was the last time we saw Rock on WWE TV? Four years ago. They bring this dude back the same day they fire 100 employees. I'm like, 'What did they pay Rock?' Like, literally, could they have paid those employees for a year? The timing of that. We're cutting the fat, and we're firing 100 people, but we're gonna pay Rock. God knows how much money [he took] to make an appearance?" [23:05 - 23:50]

The Rock shared a message for the WWE Universe after his appearance

It was a historic episode of SmackDown as The Rock returned after four years to the blue brand.

The Great One confronted Austin Theory in the ring and even got the fans to chant, "You are an as*hole" at the young star's expense. He then laid out Theory with a Spinebuster, followed by The People's Elbow.

The Rock's return attracted a lot of eyeballs to WWE's product, and the clips of his segment were viewed over 103 million times on social media platforms. It will be interesting to see if this comeback paves the way for a bigger storyline.

