6-time champion was worried WWE would cancel his WrestleMania win over Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre revealed that due to WWE's unpredictability, he was worried that his WrestleMania 36 win over Brock Lesnar could be edited out.

The pandemic challenged a lot of companies to adjust to the way they run their business. World Wrestling Entertainment managed to produce content without the presence of fans and even showcased unique setups for matches.

In an interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre spoke about his WrestleMania 36 win against Brock Lesnar. The former champion shared that despite winning the title a week prior, he couldn't celebrate his victory since he was worried results might change.

"You never know what to expect in WWE. You can’t just assume things are going to go the way they’re planned or the way you’ve actually filmed them. Even though I technically won that match and I did media leading up to Mania talking like I hadn’t won the title yet, because in my mind, ‘This can change. We may have to go back in and re-do it.'" [H/T Fightful]

Out of the six titles - including NXT - Drew McIntyre has won in WWE, it looks like his win at WrestleMania 36 was the most special.

Drew McIntyre said he watched WWE WrestleMania 36 with his wife

On the same interview with Fightful, the former WWE Champion spoke further about the moment.

He shared that just like the rest of the world, he watched everything unfold while he was at home with his wife and cats. He then shared how the event became more special to him due to his wife.

"I watched it with the world on the couch, with the wife and the cats. That was really cool to see my hand getting raised, the referee giving me the title on TV and then at home my wife—who has been such an important part of my journey—to hand me the title at home was also very cool and very special to us."

The Scottish Warrior will have another shot at gold if he comes out victorious this Friday. He is scheduled to face Sheamus on SmackDown in an Irish Donnybrook Match with the winner competing at Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed Title.

