WWE made a mistake with El Grande Americano on RAW this week, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about El Grande Americano's screen time on RAW. The star was on the show this week.

El Grande has found an unlikely ally in Dominik Mysterio over the last few weeks. Last Monday on RAW, he helped Mysterio pick up a huge win over Dragon Lee. Mysterio, the self-proclaimed King of Luchadors, brought El Grande into The Judgment Day clubhouse this week, much to the shock of other members.

Finn Balor specifically voiced his concerns over allowing the luchador to join the clubhouse. This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why El Grande didn't have any lines in the clubhouse segment. He said that the star was possibly the most interesting and entertaining character, but the creative team didn't have any lines for him.

The veteran writer added that the WWE creative team was not crafting storylines to entertain the casual fans.

"My God, bro. At least in the clubhouse, at least let El Grande Americano talk. I mean, that's the entertainment part of it. But he didn't say nothing in the entire vignette. He said nothing. That's the whole fun of it, and he has nothing to say." [From 9:24 onwards]

El Grande Americano and "Dirty" Dom were in a tag team matchup this week against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Styles and Lee were dominating the bout and looked poised to win.

El Grande dropped a metal implement in a bid to hit Styles. Dominik Mysterio quickly grabbed the piece of metal and put it into a mask of his own. The Intercontinental Champion then used it to headbutt The Phenomenal One. Styles was dazed, and this allowed Americano to pin the former WWE Champion for the win.

