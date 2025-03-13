WWE made one big mistake with The Rock at Elimination Chamber, says ex-backstage figure Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The Rock was a key part of Elimination Chamber 2025, being the man to facilitate John Cena's heel turn after everybody gave up hope of it ever happening. According to ex-WWE backstage figure Vince Russo, one big mistake was made with The Final Boss' booking.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was critical of Travis Scott's appearance at Elimination Chamber 2025. He lambasted the way Scott legitimately struck Cody Rhodes. Russo believed that WWE was sending the wrong message to Travis Scott by simply allowing him to attack Cody Rhodes.

Vince Russo questioned why Travis Scott was even there with The Rock and John Cena. He said that WWE should have at least explained the connection between The Final Boss and Scott.

"Why was he even there? When Karl Malone was there and Dennis Rodman was there, there was a story to it. It wasn't just like Karl Malone showed up one day and slapped Hulk Hogan one day. Give us something; give us a story of The Rock's connection to this guy. Tell us something, bro." (10:17-10:40)

Russo then jokingly said that Travis Scott and John Cena could be a part of the Illuminati, referencing the controversial Astroworld incident from 2021 and the supposed "humiliation ritual" of John Cena at the 2024 Oscars ceremony.

There's been a lot of debate about Travis Scott's appearance with The Rock in Toronto

The topic of Travis Scott's involvement at the Elimination Chamber was up for debate on social media. When he appeared for a one-off appearance on the RAW on Netflix premiere, there was a novelty and a sense of humor to it.

Scott's RAW appearance seemed harmless and had no real impact on any storyline. But when it came to his Elimination Chamber appearance, it was an entirely different story.

Not only did Scott appear alongside The Rock, but he was a crucial part of John Cena's heel turn as he also contributed to the assault on The American Nightmare.

If you were to search on X/Twitter, for example, you'd see several fans who believe that Travis Scott's presence wasn't necessary in Toronto, unlike The Rock, who facilitated John Cena's heel turn.

It will be interesting to see what Scott's role is heading into WrestleMania 41. It wouldn't be surprising to see him at ringside, along with The Final Boss, in support of John Cena.

