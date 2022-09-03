WWE could make a mistake by booking top RAW star to cost Roman Reigns the title at Clash at the Castle, warns veteran (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell backed Roman Reigns to emerge victorious at Clash at the Castle. He believes that the time is not right to take the WWE Universal title off the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns' upcoming title defense against Drew McIntyre is expected to feature many swerves, with a section of the fanbase expecting a possible Money in the Bank cash-in from Austin Theory.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell acknowledged the threat posed by Theory but explained that having the RAW star pull off a shocking championship heist would be a mistake on WWE's part.

The Samoan superstar recently surpassed two years as the Universal champion. Hence, Mantell noted WWE has invested a lot of time and effort into making Roman Reigns one of the greatest world champions in wrestling history.

"I think they could bring Theory in. Austin Theory could come but not cash in too. That's different, and he could just back out. As long as he doesn't lose the case, he is okay. So, but I still think we're going to see Roman [go over] because they have a two-year investment in this guy," said Dutch Mantell. "Two years, over 700 days, and just put it Drew to put it in Theory, I think they would burn three bridges to cross one. That's what I'm thinking. But I still think we're going to see Roman come out on top. Could be wrong, been wrong before." [1:11:21 - 1:12:08]

Dutch Mantell believes Karrion Kross could influence Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's match

The former WWE manager was confident with his prediction as he genuinely didn't foresee Roman Reigns dropping the title to the Scottish Warrior. However, Mantell didn't rule out seeing Karrion Kross impact the outcome of the high-profile championship bout.

The former NXT Champion returned a few weeks back and has solidified himself as a credible world title contender. Like many fans, Dutch Mantell, too, was looking forward to the creative surprises that WWE's writing team has potentially lined up for the match:

"I'm still going Roman's way," Mantell continued. "That's what I think, even though they are in Wales at Clash at the Castle. It's two years in the making, and to take it off of it now, I don't know. I think Roman's going to walk out there with it. Will Karrion Kross be a part of it? Could be, but you've got to watch that." [1:09:43 - 1:10:19]

Mantell briefly also praised the unpredictability surrounding Clash the Castle's main event as the match can legitimately end in many exciting ways:

"You know we're throwing all these predictions around. That's exactly why people watch because they don't really know. They are leaning certain ways; this is what I see, this is what you see." [1:11:06 - 1:11:20]

