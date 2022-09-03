[Spoiler] Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre reportedly set to feature major shenanigans and title change at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle in the UK tonight. We now have reports on the interesting current plans for the outcome of this match.

Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE roster for over two years now and has held on to the Universal Championship. At WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, he won the WWE Championship as well.

However, he has found himself in a major clash against arguably his biggest challenge yet, Drew McIntyre. The question now is - will The Tribal Chief finally get dethroned tonight?

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Xero News has reported that the main event is set to feature some "major shenanigans".

"The clash Main Event will feature major shenanigans, It WONT be a clean match."

They have also reported that the current plan does not have Roman Reigns leaving with both the titles, if any titles, hinting that there are chances of Reigns losing just one of his two titles tonight.

"At this moment the main event plans do Not have Roman leaving with Both Titles. If any Titles," reported Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero *Repost*



The clash Main Event will feature major shenanigans,



It WONT be a clean match. *Repost*The clash Main Event will feature major shenanigans, It WONT be a clean match.

Xero News @NewsXero Il post this again



At this moment the main event plans do Not have Roman leaving with Both Titles.

If any Titles.



Will have a locked in decission later today/early tommorrow morning. Il post this again At this moment the main event plans do Not have Roman leaving with Both Titles.If any Titles.Will have a locked in decission later today/early tommorrow morning.

A major star could return and interfere in the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre match

Dr. Chris Featherstone recently reported on his Pancakes & Powerslams podcast that former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is set for a potential return tonight at WWE Clash at the castle and can get involved in the world title storyline.

While there is no confirmation on what the exact plans are, Wyatt might interfere in the match.

"This is the news I received from a source within WWE. Now, of course, things are subject to change, and this is information that I'm receiving. This isn't something that I am like; this is going to happen, but this is a reputable source within WWE," noted Dr. Chris Featherstone. "This is what's going to happen. Right now, the plan is for Bray Wyatt to return at Clash at the Castle with an immediate storyline for the title."

Roman Reigns losing the world titles would surely be a huge moment considering how dominating he has been over the last two years with his historic title run.

Do you think it is the current time for WWE to take the titles off him? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Recommended video: Why did Bray Wyatt lose to Goldberg?

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bray Wyatt return tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali