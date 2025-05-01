WWE to make a surprising move with Alexa Bliss after recent rumors, says veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen for quite a while now, and WWE fans are awaiting her return. Wrestling veteran and long-time journalist Bill Apter has commented on a surprising move WWE could make with Bliss.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis brought up The Wyatt Sicks and the potential future they have. There were rumors that Alexa Bliss was set to be the new leader of the group, and it certainly still could happen as neither Bliss nor The Wyatt Sicks have made their proper returns into a storyline.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter doesn't believe that Alexa Bliss will be returning as the leader of the Wyatt Sicks, and expects her to have another place, i.e, get repackaged for her return:

"I don't know if they're [WWE] going to bring them [Wyatt Sicks] back at all. It seems to me that, compared to the original Wyatt family, this has not taken off whatsoever. Fans like to light up their cell phones and everything, but that's it. I think they're going to try to find another place for Alexa Bliss, [since] they were going to put her with them, most likely. But now, it's like, what do we do with her?" (3:56-4:27)

You can watch the full video below:

Alexa Bliss' heart may not be in wrestling anymore, says an ex-WWE writer

The absence of the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has led to a lot of speculation about what her role is in WWE, especially with the stacked women's divisions on both brands of the main roster.

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo said that it's unlikely that Alexa Bliss is motivated by money at this point, and believes that her family priorities mean that her heart likely isn't in wrestling anymore:

"Here's the bottom line. If it isn't money, it's ego. So Alexa Bliss is married to a rock star. It's not money. She doesn't need to go to work for money. Take that out of the equation. So now, if she doesn't have an ego, and she does have a child at home, you know, bro, it could be very, very possible that her heart is just not in it anymore." [From 8:38 onwards]

Even if this is true, the reaction that Bliss got at the 2025 Royal Rumble was unforgettable. It was a two-year absence, and WWE fans never forgot the impact she had.

The multi-time Women's Champion hasn't won a singles title in over half a decade, but her stardom seemed to resonate with the crowd in Indianapolis. One of the big criticisms that WWE has received in recent times was the lack of screentime they gave Bliss on the road to WrestleMania 41.

It's going to be interesting to see what the next steps are for her on SmackDown.

