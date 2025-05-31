WWE makes another controversial move against AEW

WWE and AEW have been locked in a bitter war for several years, according to many in the wrestling business. However, countless fans and industry insiders dismiss any talk of a legitimate battle between the two. Actions also speak louder in the world of pro wrestling, as WWE just displayed in their latest move towards AEW.

Tony Khan's is taking his third annual All In PPV to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX on Saturday, July 12. WWE later announced its next weekend takeover for the same period, with SNME XL on July 12 at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Khan gave All In a special start time of 3 pm ET to prevent any potential counter-programming issues with Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE later shocked fans again by announcing The Great American Bash on that same Saturday, from ATL's Center Stage, and the highly-anticipated Evolution II Ptemium Live Event, also at State Farm Arena.

Rumors and speculation on The Great American Bash vs. All In have gone on for days as WWE did not include a start time in the announcement earlier this week. Officials have now confirmed a local start time of 2:30 pm ET for NXT's sixth annual Great American Bash.

Officials have seemingly booked GAB to go up against All In. This new start time, which is when doors open at the venue, is just 30 minutes before the early All In showtime at 3 pm ET. The actual head-to-head battle will depend on how long the Bash pre-show is. SNME XL begins at 8 pm ET that night, with State Farm Arena opening doors at 7:30 pm ET. Doors will open for Evolution at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday.

While drama is anticipated in July, WWE will have another interesting show in June before that.

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, June 7 for Worlds Collide 2025, co-promoted with AAA. Below is the updated lineup:

Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Dalys and Chik Tormenta Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde vs. Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable (Vikingo is to dethrone Alberto Del Rio on May 31) NXT North American Championship Fatal Four-Way: Ethan Page (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix vs. Je'Von Evans

Next Tuesday's NXT will be the Worlds Collide go-home show. The following has been confirmed for Tuesday: DarkState vs. Chase University, a Rounds Match with Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey with Borne earning freedom from NQCC if he wins, plus TNA World Champion Trick Williams defending against Mike Santana.

