WWE makes astonishing claim about Dominik Mysterio following RAW

WWE made an interesting claim about Dominik Mysterio following last night's episode of RAW. Dirty Dom was not in action last night on the red brand but was ringside for the main event.

Bron Breakker defended his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor in the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio attempted to help his stablemate but inadvertently knocked Balor off the turnbuckle. Breakker retained the IC Title and had a stare-down with Penta following the match.

Mysterio shared a throwback to Eddie Guerrero looking at a title back in the day, and then an image of himself eyeing the Intercontinental Championship last night on RAW. WWE reacted to the post and hilariously claimed that he resembled his father. Rey Mysterio is The Judgment Day star's father in real life but had a legendary rivalry with Guerrero in the past for the custody of Dominik Mysterio.

"Like Father. Like Son," wrote the company.

Eddie Guerrero tragically passed away in 2005 but is still remembered to this day by wrestling fans.

Dominik Mysterio vows to end unfortunate WWE WrestleMania streak

RAW star Dominik Mysterio recently discussed being winless at WrestleMania and claimed that he would put an end to the unfortunate streak this year.

The 27-year-old is currently 0-3 at The Show of Shows but is determined to win his match this year if he is on the WrestleMania card. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, The Judgment Day member stated that he would emerge victorious at 'Mania this year for the first time in his career.

"Of course. What do you think? I wanna be defeated at WrestleMania? No, I'm what, 0-3 at WrestleMania? So for whatever reason, if I find myself at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas, it's gonna be 1-3. I promise you that," he said. [From 1:53 onwards]

Mysterio is a former NXT North American Champion but has never won a singles title on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see if he goes after the Intercontinental Championship this year.

