WWE Makes Big Roman Reigns Revelation Before Clash in Paris

Roman Reigns is set to compete in a major match at Clash in Paris 2025. Ahead of this match, WWE has made a huge revelation about the OTC.Reigns has been feuding with Seth Rollins' faction for the past several weeks. Ahead of SummerSlam, Reigns was brutally assaulted by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Reed even stole two pairs of shoes from the OTC. Since then, the Auszilla has wasted no opportunity to mock The Tribal Chief. He referred to the stolen shoes as the Shoe-la Fala, and Paul Heyman has even started calling him The Tribal Thief.Roman and Jey Uso teamed up to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2025. However, this match did little to settle their beef. This week on RAW, Reigns showed up and attacked Breakker during his match against Jey Uso. He also had a tense exchange of words with Reed. Afterward, it was announced that the OTC will face Reed at Clash in Paris. Now, WWE has taken to social media to reveal the poster for the match.Check it out below:Adam Pearce made the match between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed officialGiven the way things have been going between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, especially with the latter stealing the OTC's shoes and mocking him, a match between these two was inevitable.Hence, RAW GM Adam Pearce announced that Reigns will step into the ring at Clash in Paris against Bronson Reed.&quot;If you have paid attention at all, you've seen how things have gone down between Roman Reigns and 'Big' Bronson Reed. In fact, Bronson said it himself: every time he's in the same place at the same time as the OTC, he leaves the man lying and takes his shoes. Where I'm from, that's disrespect. We're gonna find out if that disrespect continues at Clash in Paris. Because it will be 'Big' Bronson Reed one-on-one with Roman Reigns,&quot; Pearce said.Check out the announcement here.This will undoubtedly be the biggest match of Bronson Reed's career.