WWE makes blockbuster announcement ahead of NXT; RAW champion will be in action

WWE Superstars are coming out of WrestleMania 41 Week with momentum, and the NXT roster is looking to capitalize in just a few hours. Officials have just booked a big match for the Performance Center, with a top RAW champion in action.
IYO SKY recently battled NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer on RAW, but the well-respected grapplers were interrupted by Giulia and Roxanne Perez. The drama continued on this week's RAW as Giulia saved Perez from a loss to Rhea Ripley. The current Women's World Champion was also involved, and it was announced that she would be making her NXT return on tonight's show.
Ava has booked IYO and Jordynne Grace vs. Perez and Giulia for tonight's live NXT episode. The official NXT account on X noted that the match was made after the general manager had a conversation with the RAW Superstar.
"After a conversation with Ava, IYO SKY will team up with Jordynne Grace to take on Giulia and Roxanne Perez in tag team action TONIGHT on #WWENXT!" the company wrote.
Tonight's show will see SKY work her first NXT match since October 22, 2024. The 11-minute opener against The Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson ended when Piper Niven and Chelsea Green attacked and laid both teams out.
WWE has also announced the following for tonight's NXT: Tony D'Angelo and Stacks face off, Joe Hendry has an open invitation from Shawn Michaels to attend, NXT Tag Team Championship: Hank and Tank (c) vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Lexis King.