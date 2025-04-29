WWE makes blockbuster announcement ahead of NXT; RAW champion will be in action

WWE Superstars are coming out of WrestleMania 41 Week with momentum, and the NXT roster is looking to capitalize in just a few hours. Officials have just booked a big match for the Performance Center, with a top RAW champion in action.

Ad

IYO SKY recently battled NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer on RAW, but the well-respected grapplers were interrupted by Giulia and Roxanne Perez. The drama continued on this week's RAW as Giulia saved Perez from a loss to Rhea Ripley. The current Women's World Champion was also involved, and it was announced that she would be making her NXT return on tonight's show.

Ava has booked IYO and Jordynne Grace vs. Perez and Giulia for tonight's live NXT episode. The official NXT account on X noted that the match was made after the general manager had a conversation with the RAW Superstar.

Ad

Trending

"After a conversation with Ava, IYO SKY will team up with Jordynne Grace to take on Giulia and Roxanne Perez in tag team action TONIGHT on #WWENXT!" the company wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tonight's show will see SKY work her first NXT match since October 22, 2024. The 11-minute opener against The Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson ended when Piper Niven and Chelsea Green attacked and laid both teams out.

WWE has also announced the following for tonight's NXT: Tony D'Angelo and Stacks face off, Joe Hendry has an open invitation from Shawn Michaels to attend, NXT Tag Team Championship: Hank and Tank (c) vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Lexis King.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More