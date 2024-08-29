WWE makes a bold prediction about Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio: "Chivalry is not dead"

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are gearing up for a major match at Bash in Berlin. Before the highly anticipated premium live event in Germany, the Stamford-based promotion made a prediction about WWE's hottest couple that fans might not entirely agree with.

After a shocking betrayal at SummerSlam 2024, Daddy Dom and his güerita will face Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the upcoming PLE. The Terror Twins (Priest and Ripley) are determined to prove to the new Judgment Day members that they can't replicate the chaos and dominance they once brought to the group.

Meanwhile, The Miracle Kid and Dominik are publicly displaying their affection for each other on television with extravagant gestures. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Mysterio, and Morgan kicked off the August 26, 2024, installment of Monday Night RAW. During The Judgment Day's entrance, Daddy Dom and the WWE Women's World Champion assisted each other in entering the ring by pulling down the middle rope.

WWE recently shared a video on Instagram of the on-screen couple, declaring that "chivalry is not dead." The Stamford-based promotion boldly suggested that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio might actually be a cute pair.

"We’re afraid these two might actually be cute together 😅."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Liv Morgan expressed her love for WWE star Dominik Mysterio

After managing to take everything away from Rhea Ripley, The Miracle Kid is now leaving no stone unturned to show her admiration for the former NXT North American Champion.

Ahead of Bash in Berlin PLE on August 31, 2024, Liv Morgan took to Instagram to express her respect and admiration for Dominik Mysterio, calling him "a man you go to war for."

Check out the Women's World Champion's Instagram post below:

Only time will tell if the Terror Twins will be able to dominate the new Judgment Day at Bash in Berlin.

