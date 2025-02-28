WWE makes Cody Rhodes announcement ahead of confrontation with The Rock

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is currently navigating a treacherous Road to WrestleMania 41 in hopes of making it one year with the title. Rhodes is set for a big showdown with The Rock on Saturday, but first, he has a very telling message to deliver to the WWE Universe.

The American Nightmare dethroned Roman Reigns 328 days ago at WrestleMania XL, and now all signs point to Rhodes entering the 41st 'Mania as champion. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber will earn a shot against Cody on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but he's got a date with The Rock at Rogers Centre in Toronto during Saturday's PLE as their longtime drama heats up.

Rhodes has been confirmed for tonight's live SmackDown. Nick Aldis officially announced the inaugural AEW TNT Champion for the live episode in Toronto, declaring that Cody plans to give his "final words" before Saturday's in-ring showdown with The Final Boss, who will be waiting for an answer to his proposal.

"Last week on SmackDown, TKO Board member Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson told Cody Rhodes that he wants The American Nightmare to be his champion and that he wants his soul. The Undisputed WWE Champion will give his final words before coming face-to-face with The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber," reads the official SmackDown preview.

Rhodes appeared on Monday's RAW to address The Rock, but Seth Rollins interrupted. A heated exchange led to Rollins promising to win at Elimination Chamber, then dethrone Cody of the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania.

Updated WWE SmackDown lineup for tonight

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will air live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

Cody Rhodes will address The Rock's recent words

Trish Stratus returns in her hometown

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green vs. mystery opponent in a non-title match

United States Championship Contender's Series: U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight is off; a Triple Threat to crown a new #1 contender will be held tonight with the winners from LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa vs. Andrade, Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes

The Rock is not currently scheduled to appear tonight. However, the following names are also advertised by the SmackDown and arena websites: Tiffany Stratton, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, and Bianca Belair.

