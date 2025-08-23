WWE makes critical error with Logan Paul-John Cena segment on SmackDown, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Logan Paul's promo segment on SmackDown. The star confronted his upcoming opponent, John Cena.

Ad

Logan and Cena are set to collide at Clash in Paris. Just days out of their match, the Maverick interrupted John during his promo. Paul called out Cena as the imposter. He even questioned why fans didn't accept him since he was in the business for over four years, putting on stellar matches every single time. The Cenation Leader destroyed Logan Paul with a verbal assault of his own before hitting the Attitude Adjustment on him.

Ad

Trending

During an episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that Logan did great work with the promo. He felt the exchange went really long. However, the veteran writer felt the heel needed to get the better of the exchange. He pointed out that when Cena just flattened Logan with the Attitude Adjustment, there was no hook left for the fans to tune in and watch Clash in Paris.

"Yeah, that was a good promo. And again, though, it went really, really, really long. Again to me, we're old-school, you gotta get heat. If Cena is hitting him with the Attitude Adjustment, then why am I turning into the PLE? I just saw it. You gotta get heat on the heel. Like I said, they only cared about one thing tonight, and that was the audience in Dublin."

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Russo was possibly correct, as WWE quickly backed up the exchange in the ring with a backstage segment.

Towards the end of the show, Logan Paul showed up again and downed Cena with a brass knuckle punch as the Cenation Leader was talking to SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis.

Please remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More