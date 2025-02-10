WWE makes daunting claim about Kevin Owens amid WrestleMania 41 rumors

WWE's busiest time of the year is heating up as the company approaches Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41. Kevin Owens has been on a brutal streak of destruction for several months, turning on his friends and fans in pursuit of vengeance and championship gold. The Stamford-based promotion has now called Owens out ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

The Prizefighter has run rampant out of anger and frustration in recent months, turning on allies such as Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. Owens failed to dethrone Rhodes of the Undisputed WWE Championship on three occasions, but that did not slow him down. Owens attacked longtime friend Sami Zayn from behind on last week's RAW, fueling rumors about a big KO vs. Zayn match at WrestleMania 41.

KO is out of control, and even WWE has seemingly had enough. The company took to Instagram today to share footage of last week's sneak attack, declaring it to be despicable. The company also noted that the Canadian superstar was determined not to stop.

"Kevin Owens can't and won't be stopped [flushed face emoji]," wrote WWE with the clip below.

Owens has wrestled three times in 2025 so far. He defeated Rey Mysterio on SmackDown in mid-January, then beat Jimmy Uso the following week. His last bout was the Royal Rumble loss to Cody Rhodes in the Ladder Match.

WWE rumored to do Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

World Wrestling Entertainment is now less than 70 days away from the 41st annual WrestleMania. Officials have been busy finalizing initial plans for the two-night event, including matches for longtime friends and foes Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter and The Great Liberator are currently feuding once again after KO laid Sami out last week on RAW. While Zayn was announced to be out of action indefinitely with spinal compression and extreme nerve damage, the storyline injury announcement is expected to lead to a WrestleMania 41 match between the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

KO and Zayn have had five televised singles matches since 2021. Owens defeated Zayn at WrestleMania 37, then days later in a rematch on SmackDown but via count-out. Sami got a win back at Hell In a Cell two months later, then The Prizefighter beat The Underdog From The Underground two weeks later to qualify for Money In the Bank. Kevin Owens won their last televised singles bout on January 13, 2023, but via no contest on SmackDown.

