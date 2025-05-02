WWE makes huge announcement regarding historic SummerSlam; big names missing

The WWE Universe is buzzing over the 38th annual SummerSlam event for multiple reasons today. As officials map out storyline plans to carry the superstars through what's sure to be a hot summer, fans from around the world are securing their spots at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, lively debates are popping up amid accusations of certain names getting snubbed.

World Wrestling Entertainment's inaugural two-night SummerSlam is set for Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3. The RAW and SmackDown rosters will return to the home of WrestleMania 29 and 35 for the big event at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Popular rapper Cardi B will host the pay-per-view, which will serve as John Cena's final SummerSlam as he is retiring at the end of this year.

Big Match John is featured on new SummerSlam 2025 promotional material released today in conjunction with the release of combo tickets. The poster includes Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and CM Punk, along with a shot of the infamous Jersey Turnpike.

Several fans are celebrating the SummerSlam XXXVIII poster. However, critics are calling officials out for featuring the usual faces, while other top stars were left off the promotional material, such as Randy Orton, IYO SKY, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio, among others.

SummerSlam 2025 has already had the WWE Universe riled up once in the last week. Fans and analysts were shocked at the prices revealed for SummerSlam packages released by OnLocation, the official Hospitality Partner for World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE prepares for Backlash PLE

World Wrestling Entertainment will invade the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, May 10, for Backlash Premium Live Event. Below is the updated lineup:

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee; Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch; Undisputed Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton.

WWE's 20th Backlash Premium Live Event will be John Cena's first since 2009, when he was dethroned by Edge in a Last Man Standing Match in the main event.

The event is being promoted as Backlash St. Louis and Backlash STL.

