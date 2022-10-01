WWE makes huge announcement for Roman Reigns ahead of SmackDown premiere 

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will come face-to-face with Logan Paul on next week's SmackDown premiere.

Both men are yet to cross paths after the Crown Jewel press conference in Las Vegas. This will be their first confrontation in weeks as The Tribal Chief prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Reigns was absent from this week's SmackDown. However, The Bloodline did make their presence known, as Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa teamed up for a win over Ricochet and Madcap Moss.

The ongoing feud between Reigns and Paul started after The Head of the Table was a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast a few weeks ago.

The conclusion to the conversation saw The Maverick take a subtle dig at Reigns, claiming that he was capable of beating him for the Universal and WWE Championships.

Corey Graves recently gave his take on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Former in-ring star and current WWE commentator Corey Graves recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's upcoming match at Crown Jewel.

In his After the Bell podcast, Graves explained why the match benefits the pro wrestling business. He also praised The Maverick for his presence, despite not being a pro wrestling creation.

Graves said:

"I love it because of the business aspect of it. People forget the business part of the wrestling world... Whether you love him or you hate him, you're either going to tune in because you love Logan Paul and you listen to Impalusive, and you think he and his brother are the greatest thing since sliced bread and you're sure he's gonna knock off Roman Reigns, or you're watching so Roman Reigns can smash him for your enjoyment."

At Crown Jewel, Paul will compete in his third-ever match in WWE after competing at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam 2022.

