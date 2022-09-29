WWE makes a huge botch regarding The Miz's segment with current star from Monday Night RAW, wrestling fans react

WWE recently made a huge botch regarding The Miz's segment with Dexter Lumis.

Taking to their official YouTube channel, WWE uploaded the segment that occurred between the two men on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The company accidentally uploaded the clip by mentioning the date as 2002 instead of 2022. Wrestling fans were quick to react to the botch and took to Twitter to make hilarious comments regarding the same.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps @Fiend4FolIows People can argue all they want but I fully believe this was the real starting point of the ruthless aggression era, imo @Fiend4FolIows People can argue all they want but I fully believe this was the real starting point of the ruthless aggression era, imo

just an honorary Uce @LoganJo31011345 @Fiend4FolIows Damn its been that long the miz looks like he hasn't aged in a day @Fiend4FolIows Damn its been that long the miz looks like he hasn't aged in a day

Ķàppà Dan 🇧🇧 @kappa_dan64 Ah yes The Miz and Dexter Lumis in "2002" Ah yes The Miz and Dexter Lumis in "2002" https://t.co/yiXnlBsoBs

Troll @SozzzzRated I went back in time. 2002 was a blast! I got to see the Miz. I went back in time. 2002 was a blast! I got to see the Miz. https://t.co/Y62ZezhZmz

WWE has since fixed the mistake and the date has gone back to "2022" on their YouTube channel.

As for The Miz and Lumis, they haven't feuded with one another for over two decades. Matter of fact, Lumis made his return to WWE back in October and has been haunting The A-Lister ever since.

Vince Russo has been highly critical of The Miz's storyline with Dexter Lumis

Former WWE writer Vince Russo isn't a huge fan of The Miz's storyline with Dexter Lumis.

Speaking previously on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE provided no explanation for The A-Lister's kidnapping on the red brand.

Russo said:

"We went weeks and weeks and weeks of The Miz saying he didn't want to talk about what Dexter Lumis did to him and I said Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone, The Host], he doesn't want to talk about it because they don't know. They don't know that part of the story. They don't know what to say. What did Miz say in the promo tonight to put it into it? 'Don't ask what he did to me, ask why me?' They had no idea what he was doing with Miz when he was taking him away, so now Miz has to say don't ask that question anymore because we really don't know, we really don't have an answer to it. So just ask why me, don't ask what he was doing to me."

It remains to be seen if Lumis will face the former WWE Champion at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.

