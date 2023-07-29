WWE makes huge change to Roman Reigns' presentation on SmackDown

SmackDown star Roman Reigns has been presented as a megastar in his current run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, a major change was made to his presentation on SmackDown as Paul Heyman walked out without the Tribal Chief's two titles on his shoulders.

Reigns became the Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match. The star has since then been carrying the two titles. However, he was presented with a new belt after reaching 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

While many expected The Head of the Table to carry just the newly minted title, he was instead seen parading around with three belts, with Paul Heyman carrying the WWE and Universal Championships as usual.

Things changed on this week's SmackDown as Roman Reigns was seen with just one gold around his waist while Heyman came out empty-handed.

Roman Reigns only has the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with him tonight. Looks the WWE and Universal titles are really gone

Roman Reigns came face-to-face with Jey Uso on the blue brand ahead of their Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023. The duo were only involved in a war of words and no hands were thrown around before one of the biggest matches of either star's career.

