WWE makes huge Cody Rhodes announcement days before his match against John Cena

By Divesh Merani
Modified Apr 15, 2025 03:17 GMT
Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes is six days away from his fourth WrestleMania main event. He will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena on Night Two of the annual extravaganza.

However, The American Nightmare still has multiple things to do before WrestleMania Sunday arrives. One of them is a pitstop at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, as confirmed today. WWE announced during RAW that Rhodes will appear on the SmackDown before 'Mania 41.

John Cena has already been announced for the show. While it was Cody Rhodes who broke the news, he himself hadn't been confirmed to appear on SmackDown. So, with both superstars in the building on Friday, we can expect another face-to-face confrontation between them.

Perhaps, Cena will get revenge on Cody after getting hit with Cross Rhodes during their last face-off two weeks ago on RAW. Either way, their segment on SmackDown is set to dictate who will enter WrestleMania 41 with momentum on their side.

Elsewhere, on this special 'Mania edition of the blue brand, The Street Profits will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Motor City Machine Guns. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will also be taking place one night before The Show of Shows.

However, whatever happens between John Cena and Cody Rhodes might be the highlight of SmackDown. It is just two days before their WrestleMania main event.

