WWE makes a huge John Cena announcement after his WrestleMania 41 win

John Cena made history at WrestleMania 41 as he won the 17th world title after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The company has made a huge announcement about The Cenation Leader's future following the historic win.

Cena is currently amid his final run in the company as he announced last year that he'll be hanging up his boots in December 2025. The GOAT also turned heel during his retirement tour as he aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena's heel turn turned out to be fruitful as he won his 17th world title last night at The Showcase of The Immortals.

While The Rock has been AWOL since Elimination Chamber, John Cena was helped by Travis Scott in his victory at WrestleMania. The Cenation Leader is expected to feature more prominently on WWE programming following the win. The company also recently announced a premium live event for Perth, revealing that Cena will be present at the event, which will take place in October this year.

Triple H announced John Cena's appearance for another WWE PLE

John Cena did not participate much in the build-up for WrestleMania 41 as he made only four appearances after his heel turn at Elimination Chamber. However, the 17-time world champion looks set to be more active after becoming the champion.

Triple H announced in the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference that Cena will also be present at Backlash, which will take place on May 10, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Before we even get to that (Money in the Bank), Backlash. May 10th. St. Louis. You get to see the new champ there, in John Cena. That will be an incredible night as well," said Triple H.

The Cenation Leader will be present on WWE RAW this week. He asked fans to tune into the show, where he will display how he is going to ruin wrestling. The 17-time world champion did not answer any other questions during the post-show press conference.

