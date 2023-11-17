WWE makes an interesting video 'private' ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames

Did WWE just remove a massive tease ahead of the Survivor Series WarGames 2023?

With the big premium live event almost on the horizon, rumors and speculation have been running rampant in regard to a couple of returns. The fans are convinced that CM Punk and/or Randy Orton could make their returns at the iconic Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Amid the hullabaloo, WWE made a huge tease by uploading a classic match involving Randy Orton and Wade Barrett, with CM Punk on commentary. Interestingly, WWE removed fan access to the video soon after by making it private. If you click on the link embedded in the tweet below, you will be redirected to a private video on WWE's official YouTube channel.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: "I miss you" - Randy Orton sends heartfelt message to former WWE Champion

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 features a massive star-studded match

At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, a huge Men's WarGames Match will take place, pitting The Judgment Day against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre recently turned heel and aligned with Rhea Ripley, convincing fans that he might join The Judgment Day at the big premium live event.

If this ends up happening, the babyfaces would need a fifth man. After WWE RAW went off the air this week, Cody Rhodes told the fans that he and Jey Uso have some friends as well, leading to the crowd chanting for Randy Orton.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk last wrestled for WWE in the 2014 Royal Rumble Match. He immediately cut ties with the company after the match and has not wrestled in a WWE ring in nine long years. Punk made his AEW debut in 2021 and was released under controversial circumstances earlier this year. As for Orton, he has been out with an injury for well over a year now.

What do you think? What could be the reason behind WWE making the video private? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer