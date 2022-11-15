WWE makes last minute change to Matt Riddle's match on RAW

Matt Riddle was scheduled for a tag team match on tonight's WWE RAW, but that is no longer the case.

WWE has announced that Matt will compete against Chad Gable of Alpha Academy tonight on RAW. The Original Bro was supposed to team up with Elias tonight to face Alpha Academy in a tag team match.

The promotion announced the match on their official website, but no reason was provided as to why the match was changed.

"Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy. Behind the scenes, Riddle has been trying to form a band with his idol, Elias, but this week he will go at it alone against a tough competitor in Gable. Can Riddle put away Gable as well as he rips his bongos? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7C on USA!"

Matt Riddle teases a tag team with Elias' brother in WWE

Elias' younger brother, Ezekiel, arrived in WWE on RAW after WrestleMania and appeared to have left without saying goodbye. Riddle cosplayed Elias' vanished younger brother for Halloween on the October 31 edition of RAW.

The Original Bro defeated Otis in a Trick or Street Fight at the show, and Elias approached him after the match. The Drifter complimented Riddle on getting Ezekiel's ring gear right, and it was the beginning of a beautiful friendship between the two superstars.

"Well me and Zeke [Ezekiel] have more of a, not so much verbal connection, but a mental connection," said Riddle. "So I was talking to him mentally and he told me where the gear was. I figured it would be a nice surprise for you to see ol' Zeke all Zeked up again." [00:30 - 00:44]

WWE @WWE After @SuperKingofBros 's big win over @otiswwe in the Trick or Street Fight, @IAmEliasWWE is amazed as to how The Original Bro got Ezekiel's ring gear but is not quite ready to become a tag team with him. #WWERaw After @SuperKingofBros's big win over @otiswwe in the Trick or Street Fight, @IAmEliasWWE is amazed as to how The Original Bro got Ezekiel's ring gear but is not quite ready to become a tag team with him. #WWERaw https://t.co/rMfKUeYRDA

Matt Riddle's tag team partner, Randy Orton, has been out with a back injury since May. It will be interesting to see if RK-Bro reunites when The Viper returns.

Do you think Matt Riddle and Elias could be a good tag team in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes