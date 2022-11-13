Matt Riddle will team up with recently returned Superstar on WWE RAW

Matt Riddle finally got his wish as he is set to team up with former 24/7 Champion Elias to face former RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy on WWE RAW.

A few months ago, Matt Riddle began feuding with Seth Rollins on the red brand. The two were set to compete at SummerSlam but Rollins took the Original Bro out of action days before their match. They would then face off at WWE Clash at The Castle, where The Visionary won after a mid-rope Stomp.

Their feud finally ended when Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules. After the event, the two went their separate ways as Rollins became the United States Champion and Riddle began a storyline with a returning Elias.

Last Monday, Alpha Academy's Otis defeated Elias in a singles competition. After Gable's numerous interferences throughout the match, Otis got the upper hand and pinned the Drifter. On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, Riddle will finally get his wish to team up with the returning star.

Riddle and Elias will take on the former RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy in a tag team match. It will be interesting to see if The Original Bro and the Drifter can defeat the former champions and begin teaming up more often on the red brand.

Elias recently said he wants to collaborate with Matt Riddle

Earlier this year, Elias' younger brother Ezekiel made his presence felt on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, his career was cut short as Kevin Owens attacked him and sent him away.

Around the same time, Matt Riddle was one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions with Randy Orton and would frequently cross paths with Ezekiel. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Elias spoke about a possible collaboration with Riddle due to the Original Bro's relationship with his brother:

"I'm just thinking. I'm considering it, okay? Because I'm not going all in yet, I'm not one of those guys who just jumps in full force, but I'm considering a collaboration with Riddle," he said. "He loved my younger brother, he's been great with me, he has been very complimentary about my music and stuff. I gotta consider it." [19:45 to 20:02]

Unfortunately, there is no timetable for Randy Orton's return from his injury, which opens the door for a new partnership between Matt Riddle and Elias on the red brand.

