WWE makes major Alexa Bliss announcement for SmackDown

WWE made a huge announcement regarding Alexa Bliss ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee. The veteran returned after a two-year hiatus as the 21st entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday.

Ahead of SmackDown, the promotion shared a video featuring Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore. The SmackDown announcers previewed tonight's show and announced that Bliss would be competing in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Candice LeRae. It was also announced that Bianca Belair would be squaring off against Piper Niven in another qualifying match.

"And how about the reaction last week at Royal Rumble when Alexa Bliss returned? That was unbelievable! She is back in singles action tonight, in a qualifying match, it comes against Candice LeRae," said Joe Tessitore.

Trending

You can check out the announcement in the Instagram post below:

Royal Rumble winners Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso are also scheduled to appear on tonight's edition of the blue brand. Uso had a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther this past Monday night on WWE RAW, and Charlotte Flair had a promo with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley as they both try to figure out their World Championship path at this year's Show of Shows.

Bill Apter reveals he was surprised by Alexa Bliss' reaction at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared that the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble 2025 caught him off guard.

Bliss had not been seen on WWE television since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023 before her return this past Saturday. Apter shared that while his prediction of Charlotte Flair winning the Women's Royal Rumble came true, he was surprised by the pop Bliss got from wrestling fans at the PLE. Apter also praised Trish Stratus' performance during the bout as well.

"My prediction came true regarding Charlotte [Flair]. The crowd loved it but the biggest pop from the crowd in that event was the totally unexpected entrant -- Alexa Bliss. Also, it was awesome to see how well Trish Stratus performed," said Apter.

Bliss received one of the biggest reactions of the entire Royal Rumble event last weekend. It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old can qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback