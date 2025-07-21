WWE makes major announcement

WWE is preparing for its next major premium live event, SummerSlam, which will take place on August 2 and 3 in New Jersey. The match card has yet to be finalized, and the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown will shed more light on the creative team's plans for The Biggest Party of the Summer.This week's RAW will feature a Triple Threat Match to determine the number one contenders for the World Tag Team Title. WWE has announced that LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) will take on The Creed Brothers and former champions, The New Day, who want to reclaim the gold after losing it to The Judgment Day (Finn Balor &amp; JD McDonagh).The winner of the Triple Threat Match will go on to challenge Balor and McDonagh for the World Tag Team Title at SummerSlam. You can view WWE's announcement on X below.RAW general manager Adam Pearce will keep a close eye on the match to see which team secures a title shot at The Biggest Party of the Summer.What will fans see on WWE RAW tonight?The Triple Threat Match to determine the number one contenders for the World Tag Team Title will not be the only thing fans will see tonight on RAW. Sheamus and Rusev will continue their feud with another singles match. Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross will also collide again, as their rivalry appears to be far from over.Lyra Valkyria and the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will have a face-off before their rematch at SummerSlam. Last but not least, CM Punk will make an appearance after becoming the number one contender to Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see whether Roman Reigns, who came back to WWE after a three-month absence last week, will interrupt The Second City Saint. The OTC is advertised for two episodes of RAW heading into SummerSlam.