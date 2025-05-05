WWE makes major announcement on Gunther's future ahead of RAW

WWE made a major announcement about Gunther's future ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The promotion shared a video today featuring RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, and he made a huge announcement. He noted that The Ring General's suspension had been lifted, and he will be on RAW tonight for a face-to-face with Pat McAfee ahead of their match at Backlash 2025.

"Preparations for tonight's Monday Night RAW are in motion for two reasons. One, I can confirm that The Ring General Gunther's suspension, as of this morning, has been officially lifted. And two, he will be here tonight in Omaha on Monday Night RAW as I will moderate a face-to-face. Pat McAfee and Gunther in the ring at the same time, and I can guarantee you that we will not see a repeat of what happened two weeks ago," said Pearce. [00:02 - 00:27]

The 37-year-old brutally attacked Pat McAfee and Michael Cole last month on WWE RAW and was indefinitely suspended for his actions.

Former WWE writer comments on Gunther's match at Backlash

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming match between Gunther and Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that the former champion should destroy McAfee at the PLE this weekend, but admitted that he was unsure if the company would go in that direction.

"It is so hard to call because you just don't know what they are going to do. If it's me, I am having Gunther destroy Pat McAfee. If I am writing the show, that's what I am doing. Will they do that? I absolutely have no idea." [0:53 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship from the RAW star in the opening match at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master was confronted by Logan Paul last week on the red brand and leveled him with a Superkick to the face.

