Where is WWE RAW tonight? (May 5, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW has several exciting matches, appearances, and segments. It will also mark the final Monday show before the weekend's Backlash Premium Live Event.

The May 5, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and has a capacity of up to 18,320. Several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion, like SmackDown, ECW, Main Event, and more, have taken place in tonight's arena since 2004.

CHI Health Center was also the location of the 2008 Judgment Day Premium Live Event. The last time WWE held a show at tonight's location was SmackDown's July 26, 2024, episode.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: CHI Health Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. One ticket ranges from $30 to $295, while two tickets range from $30 to $460.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW?

As of this writing, three matches are set for tonight's Monday show, along with several appearances from the Red brand's top stars.

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker's alliance has proven to be a problem for the roster after they took out Sami Zayn last week after he refused to follow their orders. It will be interesting to see what the trio has in store tonight.

Last week on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch and Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria got into a confrontation that quickly turned physical, with The Man standing tall at the end. For the upcoming show, the challenger will address the champion before their title clash this weekend.

JD McDonagh returned on the WWE RAW after 'Mania episode after being sidelined for a few months due to an injury. On his first night back, he helped fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship from Penta. However, the luchador returned the favor last week by costing McDonagh and Finn Balor their tag team match against the War Raiders. Tonight, JD will go one-on-one with Penta.

Another star who returned on the WWE RAW after 'Mania episode was Rusev, who made quick work with the Alpha Academy, especially by choking out Otis. Tonight, the former tag team Champion has a chance at redemption as he battles The Bulgarian Brute.

During IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer's match on WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago, the action was cut short after an interference from Giulia and Roxanne Perez. The Women's World Champion already defeated the duo on NXT last week after teaming up with Jordynne Grace. Tonight, The Prodigy has a chance of revenge as she battles The Genius of the Sky in singles action.

