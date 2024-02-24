WWE makes a major announcement regarding The Rock and The Bloodline

WWE has confirmed The Rock's return alongside The Bloodline on the Road To WrestleMania 40.

At the WrestleMania XL Press Event, The Great One turned heel after slapping Cody Rhodes. On the following episode of SmackDown, he officially joined forces with Roman Reigns and his faction.

Taking to social media, WWE confirmed that The Rock and The Bloodline will return to television on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Check out WWE's announcement:

After joining The Bloodline, The Rock addressed the WWE Universe. He made a bold statement, by claiming that he would ensure that The American Nightmare doesn't walk out as the new WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins recently commented on The Rock's actions after he joined The Bloodline

The Rock has been making big moves in WWE. At the WrestleMania XL Press Event, he slapped Cody Rhodes and ignited a brawl that also involved Seth Rollins.

Speaking to FOX News Digital, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion criticized The People's Champion. He said:

"Now coming back, on the board of directors, like I said man, it feels like gross. I don’t like it. I feel like we gotta do something about it. Just don’t know what that next step is going to be. It’s just what happens when powerful people exert their power. They just think they can do whatever they want & get away with it & that s*cks. It just s*cks. I don’t know any other way to put it. I guess it [resulted] in Cody getting what he wanted. We’ll figure out what’s next for the World Heavyweight title. But Cody said it best, it’s bulls**t. It feels pretty gross to me,"

The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the rest of their faction are expected to be in the news on the Road To WrestleMania 40.

What do you think The Great One has in store for next week? Sound off in the comments below