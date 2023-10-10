WWE makes major announcement about this week's NXT

WWE has made a major announcement about tomorrow's special edition of NXT.

This week's episode of WWE NXT will be going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on Tony Khan's 41st birthday. AEW Dynamite is being billed as "Title Tuesday" this week and will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland (Edge) for the promotion.

WWE has already announced a stacked card for tomorrow night's show. John Cena will be at the show in Carmelo Hayes' corner for his match against Bron Breakker. The Bloodline's Paul Heyman will be in Breakker's corner for the match as well.

Asuka will also be on tomorrow night's episode and will be squaring off against former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Tyler Bate will be teaming up with The Brawling Brutes to battle Gallus in a Pub Rules match. Cody Rhodes will also be making an appearance during this week's NXT.

WWE took to social media today to make another major announcement for tomorrow night's episode of NXT. The promotion announced that the first 30 minutes of this week's NXT will be commercial-free.

Expand Tweet

John Cena sends message to WWE Universe ahead of his appearance on NXT

John Cena delivered a message to wrestling fans ahead of tomorrow night's show and advised everyone to tune in.

Cena was in action this past Saturday night at Fastlane. He teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. After the match, Cena went to raise Knight's hand, but The Megastar wasn't having it. Knight raised the 16-time world champion's hand instead, and he got a tremendous reaction from the crowd in Indianapolis.

In a Digital Exclusive posted after Fastlane, John Cena advised fans not to miss an "extra special NXT" this week on the USA Network.

"This is an extra special NXT. And my advice to you is, make sure you see it, because if you miss it, you'll be sorry. I will see you at NXT on Tuesday," he said. [From 00:51 - 01:05]

You can check out Cena's entire message to fans in the video below:

WWE NXT could be in for one of its biggest nights in terms of viewership tomorrow night. It will be interesting to see if AEW will make any announcements to try and entice viewers to watch Dynamite instead.

Which show will you be watching tomorrow night? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.