"Do not miss Tuesday night" - John Cena sends message to WWE Universe ahead of NXT appearance

John Cena picked up an impressive victory last night at WWE Fastlane.

The Cenation Leader teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match. Knight planted Uso with the Blunt Force Trauma to pick up the pinfall victory and celebrated with Cena in the ring after the match.

The veteran will be making an appearance on this Tuesday night's edition of NXT. WWE is loading up the card for NXT as AEW Dynamite will be airing at the same time this week. The 46-year-old is scheduled to be in Carmelo Hayes' corner for his bout against Bron Breakker on Tuesday night.

John Cena delivered a message ahead of this week's NXT in a WWE Digital Exclusive. He noted that he has become the "advice guy" during his career and gave Paul Heyman some words of wisdom.

"Hello fans of NXT, I'm John Cena, and somewhere along my career I became the advice guy. It seems like I have advice for everybody. For Carmelo Hayes, I told him to figure out his differences in the ring, get up, get in the fight, and never give up. Paul Heyman, my advice to you, please keep singing my theme song, it seems to be the only thing you do that people actually enjoy," said Cena. [From 00:01 - 00:26]

Cena then advised NXT fans to make sure they tune into this week's show on Tuesday.

"My advice to you, the NXT faithful, do not miss Tuesday night. Because not only do we have Bron Breakker against Carmelo Hayes, we have Paul Heyman in Bron Breakker's corner, and I will be there in person in Carmelo Haye's corner. Now we also have Asuka, and we also have Cody Rhodes," he added. [From 00:27 - 00:50]

WWE star John Cena says this week's NXT is "extra special"

John Cena hyped up this week's episode of NXT as "extra special" and advised fans to make sure not to miss it.

During his Digital Exclusive promo, the 16-time world champion noted that fans will be sorry if they miss next week's episode of NXT.

"This is an exta special NXT. And my advice to you is, make sure you see it, because if you miss it, you'll be sorry. I will see you at NXT on Tuesday," he said. [From 00:51 - 01:05]

John Cena recently admitted that he will be returning to Hollywood once the strike is finished. It will be fascinating to see how long the WWE legend will be around in the weeks ahead.

