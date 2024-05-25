WWE makes major change at King and Queen of the Ring

WWE has implemented a major change at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The premium live event in Saudi Arabia kicked off with Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch. Major matches such as the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as Cody Rhody vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Championship, are yet to take place.

Logan Paul and the promotion struck a deal last month to have the PRIME logo displayed in the center of the ring for every premium live event. The logo was present for both nights of WrestleMania XL and fans were excited to see it tonight at King and Queen of the Ring. However, the logo was not on the canvas for tonight's show.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of King and Queen of the Ring. The match was originally set to have The Maverick's United States Championship on the line as well, but that is no longer the case.

Paul had his lawyer draw up a new contract to ensure that only The American Nightmare's title would be on the line. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis got angry, but Cody Rhodes calmed him down. Rhodes accepted the challenge and told Paul that he would never be on his level as long as he was a part-timer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback