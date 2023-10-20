WWE makes major change to Survivor Series amid remarkable fan demand

WWE recently made a major change to Survivor Series amid unprecedented demand by the fans.

There has been a huge demand for the event this year. The tickets recently sold out after they were made available in July earlier this year. The Stamford-based company has hence made a major decision to increase the seating capacity for the much-anticipated show.

According to WrestleTix, WWE has expanded the setup configuration to accommodate a total of 15,342 seats. This change sees an increase of 2,784 seats to the previous configuration. This new setup means that the SmackDown before Survivor Series will also have an increased capacity.

Check out the layout info provided by WrestleTix below:

Survivor Series Premium Live Event this year is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

WWE has locked in major plans for Survivor Series

The company has massive plans for the Survivor Series this year, which is set to take place next month in Chicago.

The event usually sees a face-off between the company's major brands, RAW and SmackDown. However, last year's show saw the return of the WarGames structure. The main event between The Bloodline and the team of Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes inside the structure received huge acclaim.

The Stamford-based company has reportedly made the decision to continue with the WarGames match for this year's event as well.

"WWE has a lot of choices in the next few months, but one is 100% in stone.We are told that the War Games match at Survivor Series in Chicago is totally booked," according to Ringside News.

With added rumors about the potential returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk, Survivor Series is set to be one of the most anticipated events of the calendar year.

