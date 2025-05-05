WWE makes major Jey Uso announcement ahead of RAW

Jey Uso has been WWE's World Heavyweight Champion for almost three weeks and is preparing for his first challenger. The target remains on Uso's back as we get closer to the premium live event this weekend. Ahead of this week's go-home edition of the red brand before Backlash, the company made an announcement that is sure to fuel the rumor mill.
Main Event Jey dethroned Gunther of the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 to win the biggest match of his career. The YEET Master celebrated with brother Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41, then superkicked Logan Paul after a heated exchange on last week's show. It's not clear what Triple H has planned for Uso.
The Bloodline will be represented on tonight's Backlash go-home edition of RAW as Jey Uso is now confirmed to make a live appearance. WWE issued a pre-RAW e-mail blast this evening, and Jey's segment was announced there. Logan Paul has not been announced for tonight's show in Omaha as of this writing, and he is not advertised.
"We hear from the World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso," reads the preview.
Tonight's loaded, live go-home RAW episode will air live from CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. In addition to the segment with Heyman's crew, the following have been announced: Penta vs. JD McDonagh, Rusev vs. Otis, IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez, plus Becky Lynch will call out Lyra Valkyria.