WWE makes major John Cena announcement

John Cena extended his win record to 3-0 at the 39th edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, defeating R-Truth in a non-title contest. However, the Last Real Champion had a tough outing as his master plan of ruining wrestling was neutralized by the return of Cody Rhodes.

Ad

The returning Cody challenged Cena and Logan Paul to a tag team bout at the upcoming 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event against himself and Jey Uso. Later, WWE also revealed MITB’s official poster featuring Cena and the tagline “The Last Time is Now.”

WWE has now made another massive Cena announcement on their site, according to the show lineup. The Last Real Champion will return on Monday Night RAW after Money in the Bank 2025, with the flagship show emanating from PHX Arena in Phoenix, AZ on Monday, June 9.

Ad

Trending

Check out a screenshot of John Cena’s RAW appearance promoted on WWE’s website:

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

John Cena announced for RAW (Credit: WWE.com)

What did John Cena do at WWE SNME?

The Last Real Champion beat R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, but his work that night wasn't finished just yet.

Ad

Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship was the SNME main event. Before the match started, in a backstage segment, Cena laid seeds for his involvement later in the night as he told The Yeet Master that a YouTuber winning the World Heavyweight Title would ruin wrestling, and he would watch his match closely.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena interfered in the main-event bout and laid out a beating on Jey Uso, trying to help Paul clinch a win. However, Cody Rhodes made his shocking return, leveled the Last Real Champion with a Cross Rhodes, and announced a tag bout against Cena at MITB.

Given Rhodes’ return at Saturday Night’s Main Event, it will be interesting to see how the Cena-Rhodes saga unfolds in the coming weeks and who wins the tag team battle between the team of Cena and Paul versus Rhodes and Uso.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More