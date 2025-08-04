WWE makes a major move after Brock Lesnar's shocking return at SummerSlam 2025

By Kaushik Das
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:29 GMT
Brock Lesnar [Image credits: WWE India official X handle]
Brock Lesnar [Image credits: WWE India official X handle]

"The Beast" Brock Lesnar is back on WWE programming. The Stamford-based promotion has now made a huge move following his return at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Lesnar was last seen in action in the sports entertainment juggernaut against Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2023. His subsequent plans were cancelled as he found himself in the middle of legal issues.

The main event of this year's SummerSlam saw John Cena put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes. After a brutal back-and-forth encounter, The American Nightmare regained the gold, hitting the Cross Rhodes to get the three-count.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Post-match, the two stars shared a heartfelt moment before Rhodes walked out of the ring. The crowd gave Cena a standing ovation, but that is not how the show ended. Lesnar shockingly showed up to "Holy sh*t" chants and stared down The Cenation Leader. He then entered the squared circle and quickly dropped Cena with an F5 to make an emphatic statement.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Not long after, WWE Shop's official X (formerly Twitter) handle announced the launch of three new Brock Lesnar T-shirts following his comeback at SummerSlam.

Ad
"The Beast is Back! Head to #WWEShop NOW for these 3 new Brock Lesnar tees! #WWE #SummerSlam," read the post.

You can check out the post below:

It will be interesting to see how Triple H books The Beast in WWE in the coming weeks.

About the author
Kaushik Das

Kaushik Das

Twitter icon

Kaushik is an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, AEW, WWE, and other sports. He has been with Sportskeeda since 2019 in various roles such as writer, editor, and currently, Assistant Content Manager (AEW).

When not drowned in watching sports, Kaushik likes to catch up on anime and read mangas like One Piece, Black Clover, Boruto, and much more!!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications