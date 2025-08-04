WWE makes a major move after Brock Lesnar's shocking return at SummerSlam 2025

&quot;The Beast&quot; Brock Lesnar is back on WWE programming. The Stamford-based promotion has now made a huge move following his return at SummerSlam 2025.Lesnar was last seen in action in the sports entertainment juggernaut against Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2023. His subsequent plans were cancelled as he found himself in the middle of legal issues.The main event of this year's SummerSlam saw John Cena put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes. After a brutal back-and-forth encounter, The American Nightmare regained the gold, hitting the Cross Rhodes to get the three-count.Post-match, the two stars shared a heartfelt moment before Rhodes walked out of the ring. The crowd gave Cena a standing ovation, but that is not how the show ended. Lesnar shockingly showed up to &quot;Holy sh*t&quot; chants and stared down The Cenation Leader. He then entered the squared circle and quickly dropped Cena with an F5 to make an emphatic statement.Not long after, WWE Shop's official X (formerly Twitter) handle announced the launch of three new Brock Lesnar T-shirts following his comeback at SummerSlam.&quot;The Beast is Back! Head to #WWEShop NOW for these 3 new Brock Lesnar tees! #WWE #SummerSlam,&quot; read the post.You can check out the post below:It will be interesting to see how Triple H books The Beast in WWE in the coming weeks.