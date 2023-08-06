WWE makes major Roman Reigns change at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns battled his cousin Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's SummerSlam, but the company made an unexpected change ahead of the match.

Over the past few months since the company changed the design of Reigns' Championship, Paul Heyman continued to carry around his two former titles, even going as far as taking them to ESPN earlier this week to promote the show.

Surprisingly, when Roman Reigns made his way to the ring to take on Jey Uso, Heyman was empty-handed. Instead, Reigns carried his one Championship, and Solo Sikoa wasn't in tow either.

It's unclear why the decision was made for The Wiseman not to bring the Championships out for the title match since he has brought them with him for almost every appearance alongside Reigns in recent memory, even going as far as using an old title when the company was in the UK since he didn't have access to the originals.

Heyman holding the titles made Reigns look so much more dominant because it appeared that he had three Championships, but the company has seemingly made the decision to change this.

