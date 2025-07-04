WWE makes massive change to Solo Sikoa's faction ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa's faction has become stronger than ever with some new additions. The Stamford-based promotion has now made a massive change to Sikoa's stable ahead of the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

At Night of Champions, Solo Sikoa locked horns with Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship. In the last stages of the match, Sikoa received backup from a returning Tonga Loa and his stable's newest addition, Tala Tonga (aka Hikuleo). With the help of his teammates, the former Bloodline leader became the new US Champion.

Solo's stable is expected to show up on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Ahead of the show, WWE's site has made a massive change to the group's name. Previously, Sikoa's faction was known as The Bloodline, but now it seems like the company has changed the name to "Solo Sikoa's Family."

"After Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship following the emergence of an intimidating new ally, what [will] happen next with Sikoa's family? Find out on a special July 4 edition of SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA," the company wrote.

Check out a screenshot of the change below:

Former WWE star believes Jacoob Fatu will reclaim the gold against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam

During a recent edition of the REEBOOKED Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt stated that he believed the United States Championship did not need to be held onto for a long time.

The star added that Solo Sikoa could drop the gold against Jacob Fatu in a possible rematch at SummerSlam 2025.

"I think the US Title can be one of those titles that you don’t have to hold for two years or nine months, so Jacob could win it back at SummerSlam, and it would be fine as well. You know, he (Solo Sikoa) could torture Jacob Fatu for the next four or five weeks, and then Jacob wins it back in a big shebang, or not. I think it could be okay. I’m okay with this," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Solo Sikoa's WWE United States Championship reign.

