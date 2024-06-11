WWE makes Money in the Bank announcement for next week

The June 10, 2024 episode of WWE RAW saw the revelation of a major announcement regarding Money in the Bank. The highly anticipated Premium Live Event will take place on July 6. Notably, the Stamford-based promotion has now announced new plans for the annual event.

During the live airing of the match between Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY, Michael Cole mentioned how Valkyria was after the MITB contract. Interestingly, Cole also revealed that the qualifying matches for the high-voltage contest will begin next week. That means the matches will effectively start on June 17, 2024.

Just like King and Queen of the Ring, WWE will be holding qualifying bouts for the Money in the Bank match. So far, it isn’t known how many wrestlers will be present in the match to get the golden briefcase. Notably, Damian Priest and IYO SKY won the previous iteration of the PLE.

While both winners successfully cashed in their contracts, SKY has lost her WWE Women’s Championship to former Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley. On the other hand, Priest took his time to cash in and secured the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania XL from Drew McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see which superstars climb the ladder and unhook the Money in the Bank briefcases this year.

