WWE makes Roman Reigns announcement ahead of RAW

WWE made a Roman Reigns announcement ahead of this week's episode of RAW. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.The Tribal Chief made his surprise return to the company last week on WWE RAW and attacked Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The promotion promoted Reigns' appearance on tomorrow night's show on social media, and you can check it out in the post below.&quot;The OTC will be in the house tomorrow night on #WWERaw!&quot;Roman Reigns had not been seen since the RAW following WrestleMania 41 before his return this past Monday night. The Head of the Table returned following CM Punk's victory in the Gauntlet match last week to earn a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.The 40-year-old hit both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker with Superman Punches before they retreated. The veteran also has issues with Seth Rollins, but the Men's Money in the Bank winner is currently out of action due to an injury suffered at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month.Former WWE writer reacts to Roman Reigns' returnWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns returning from his hiatus on this past Monday's edition of RAW.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend suggested that Reigns had been gone so long that fans had forgotten his storyline. He noted that he could not remember the issues the former champion had with CM Punk.&quot;Roman Reigns is back, and I'll be honest, I don't even know. What am I excited about that Reigns is back? Then they have the little thing in the ring with him and Punk. And I can't even remember is there heat between him and Punk? I swear, I don't even know what's going on anymore. I really, really don't.&quot; [1:54 onwards]You can check out the video below:CM Punk won a Gauntlet match on WWE RAW to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther next month at SummerSlam 2025. Reigns helped Jey Uso up in the ring following his return on RAW, but did not do the same for Punk.