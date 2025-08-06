WWE makes a sudden change to Big E's status

Big E's neck injury was seen as a massive setback for his WWE career, but he turned his misfortune into a blessing. The former New Day member has found his groove as a backstage analyst.Amidst his in-ring absence, WWE made a surprising change to his status. Big E was last seen on television during the New Day's 10th anniversary celebration on December 2, 2024, episode of RAW, and things didn't go the way he had hoped. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned their backs on their friend for leaving them in the lurch.Since being kicked out of the New Day, the 39-year-old Superstar has continued to serve as a panelist during premium live events. Earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed that WWE had changed Big E's render on its official website, now depicting him in a suit instead of in-ring gear. The sudden change to his profile status has sparked speculation about whether he is officially done as a wrestler.Big E opens up about his new role in WWESpeaking to The Sporting Tribune, Big E said he has been enjoying his time as a broadcaster, though he didn't know he was tailor-made for this role.&quot;It's interesting because I never really had designs on being a broadcaster. I was out with a neck injury for a while, and they called me to be a part of the press conference in Vegas with The Rock a year or so ago, and that was a lot of fun. I said, 'You know what? I'll keep doing this as long as it's fun.' So, I've enjoyed it. It's really such an interesting time in the industry with TKO taking over and all these pieces that are being shuffled about now. But I'm really enjoying it. I get to work with some really great broadcast partners, and as long as it continues to be fun, I still want to be here.&quot;Big E offered to manage the New Day, but Kofi and Xavier turned him down and have since continued to take shots at him on RAW. Will he return in a wrestling capacity anytime soon? Only time will tell.